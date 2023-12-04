American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Up 11.2% in November

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.77. 1,364,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 136.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.17.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.