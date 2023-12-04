Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.77

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 1356217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 109.82%. The firm had revenue of $620.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

