Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Up 9.7% in November

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. 678,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,239. The stock has a market cap of $236.56 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.54). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 110.76% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $76.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amplify Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amplify Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Energy

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Deborah G. Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,543.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Deborah G. Adams bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,543.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrice D. Douglas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,884.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

