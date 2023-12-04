Ankr Price Reaches $0.0274 on Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $273.54 million and approximately $52.94 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016734 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,657.40 or 1.00038636 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010268 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008519 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02721837 USD and is up 4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $32,875,499.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

