Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the October 31st total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anywhere Real Estate

Institutional Trading of Anywhere Real Estate

In other Anywhere Real Estate news, Director Enrique Silva acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,210.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of HOUS stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,919. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $664.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.42.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

