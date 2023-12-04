Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,030,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 12,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

ARMK stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,343,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,401. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 14.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Aramark by 126.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 2,269.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 67.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

