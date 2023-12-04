Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 391,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 174,290 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $13.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Arco Platform Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $95.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.99 million. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arco Platform

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 12.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 63,748 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Arco Platform by 734.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

