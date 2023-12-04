Ark Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $194.19 million and $42.20 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002070 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002741 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002905 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,343,692 coins and its circulating supply is 177,344,476 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

