ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 12,722 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up 4.1% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,589,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 102,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 54,721 shares in the last quarter.

QEFA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.60. 11,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average is $68.84. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

