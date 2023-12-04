Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Down 6.0% in November

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on AINC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ashford stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $4.91. 3,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.82. Ashford has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. Research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

