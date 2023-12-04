Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1,007.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,799 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 5.4% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000.

AVDE stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.13. 81,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,417. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

