Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Short Interest Update

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 531,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.62. 552,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,587. Avnet has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 330.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $893,700,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

