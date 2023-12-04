B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,046,478 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 500,455 shares.The stock last traded at $22.92 and had previously closed at $20.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 10.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $683.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.63.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.90%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -156.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B. Riley Financial

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 5,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126 over the last 90 days. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 113.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Stories

