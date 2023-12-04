Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Buys 2,941 Shares

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,438.09.

Barrick Gold stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching C$23.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 598.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$19.04 and a 1-year high of C$28.19.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.4199288 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,350.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.44.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

