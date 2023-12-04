Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $276.65 million and $2.96 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,226.93 or 0.05332198 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00054695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022994 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,215,590 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,475,584 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.