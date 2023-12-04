Beldex Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $277.97 million and $3.00 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,247.43 or 0.05312692 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00052165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00022839 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00014292 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,208,159 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,468,159 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

