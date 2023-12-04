Belrium (BEL) Price Tops $2.51

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002783 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001386 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001245 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

