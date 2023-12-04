BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Reaches $41,871.54 on Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $519.99 million and approximately $603,575.78 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $41,871.54 or 0.99962620 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 41,627.37846014 USD and is up 5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $589,338.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

