BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DSM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.54. 223,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,199. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.