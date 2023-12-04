BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.54. 223,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,199. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 182,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

