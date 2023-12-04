Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $4.55

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.75. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 447 shares.
Brooge Energy Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.
About Brooge Energy
Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.
