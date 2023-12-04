Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43), reports. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 136.11% and a negative net margin of 1,146.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:CANF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,147. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CANF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Can-Fite BioPharma

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.