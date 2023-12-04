Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at $2,142,000. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 21.9% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 68,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,439 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at $25,215,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cedar Fair by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUN traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $39.49. 237,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,862. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.44. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

