CEEK VR Achieves Market Cap of $40.50 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $40.50 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016556 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,777.54 or 1.00032658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010222 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008379 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003642 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0508694 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $2,511,285.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.