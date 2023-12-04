CGC Financial Services LLC Makes New $9.73 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.93. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

