Chain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.03 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Chain has a total market capitalization of $28.29 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Chain

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,053,663,471 tokens. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

