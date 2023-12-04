CHI Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)

CHI Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) by 99.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707,753 shares during the quarter. Freeline Therapeutics comprises 0.0% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeline Therapeutics were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. 46.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Price Performance

FRLN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.25. 53,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,373. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRLN. HC Wainwright downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

