CHI Advisors LLC Sells 1,866,263 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

CHI Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) by 53.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,603,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866,263 shares during the quarter. Precision BioSciences accounts for approximately 0.3% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 70.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 9.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.38. 148,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,455. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 189.47% and a negative net margin of 140.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Precision BioSciences

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 125,025 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

