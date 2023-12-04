Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 7,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

CIM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.63. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

