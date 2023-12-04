CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CION. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CION Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 949,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 901,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 111,819 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 407,899 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 65,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CION. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CION Investment from $9.75 to $10.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,962. The stock has a market cap of $585.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. CION Investment has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.37%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

