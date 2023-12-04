Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Up 9.7% in November

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,320,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 22,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.65. 5,344,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,550,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after purchasing an additional 241,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

