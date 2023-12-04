Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,001,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.30. 464,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $35.14.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.63 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3964 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 345.65%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

