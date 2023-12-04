Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 6,025.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 103.4% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 241,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 122,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

GLQ stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.82. 47,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,967. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $7.43.

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Clough Global Equity Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0599 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%.

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.