Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,900 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 427,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 33.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 279,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 92.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 230,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 111,039 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 41,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 114,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

CGNT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.34. 268,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,871. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $6.23.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

