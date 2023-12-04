Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Short Interest Update

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,690,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 19,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $450,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 731,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Maxim Group lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

CHRS remained flat at $2.30 during trading on Monday. 2,838,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,338. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $256.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

