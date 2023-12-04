Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Short Interest Update

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,800 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 693,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 258,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $32.18. 76,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,115. Cohu has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. Cohu had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

