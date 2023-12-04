Conflux Achieves Market Cap of $758.46 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Conflux has a market cap of $758.46 million and approximately $276.34 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,843.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.26 or 0.00175080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.71 or 0.00596765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.00409246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00047758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00123517 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000791 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,548,816,096 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,461,090,484.3822 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16872547 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $34,555,762.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.