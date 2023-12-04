Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Down 11.9% in November

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE CPS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.26. 118,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,211. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $314.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.
