Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Hits $3.64 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $9.64 or 0.00023039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.64 billion and approximately $309.97 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00052306 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011923 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001937 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 377,706,666 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.