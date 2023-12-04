Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $65.25 million and approximately $23.35 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000055 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 305,712,767 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

