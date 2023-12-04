Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Update

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,530,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 19,570,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cushman & Wakefield

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $76,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,832,955 shares in the company, valued at $189,475,446.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

CWK stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.85. 4,132,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,853. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

