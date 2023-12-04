CVW CleanTech (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Shares of CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Free Report) rose 11.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

CVW CleanTech Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

CVW CleanTech Company Profile

CVW CleanTech Inc develops technologies for the recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands. It develops Creating Value from Waste technology. The company was formerly known as Titanium Corporation Inc and changed its name to CVW CleanTech Inc in March 2022. CVW CleanTech Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

