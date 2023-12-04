Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 424,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 179,902 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.5% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $121,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $319.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,338,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,781,861. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.06. The stock has a market cap of $820.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.46 and a 52-week high of $342.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total value of $205,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,448 shares of company stock worth $115,370,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

