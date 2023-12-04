Decred (DCR) Reaches Market Cap of $224.99 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.34 or 0.00034280 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded up 5% against the dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $224.99 million and $1.87 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00121234 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00022989 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016707 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000150 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Aion (AION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Decred
Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,685,363 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.
Decred Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
