DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $98.02 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. DEI has a market capitalization of $98.02 million and approximately $114.83 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00174719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008939 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.