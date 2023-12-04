Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,660,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 15,500,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,355,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,059. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

