Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 11,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 124.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $77,126,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.68. 6,664,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,905,250. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

