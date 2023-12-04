dForce USD Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $32.29 million and $1,479.84 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,881,882 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00164879 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $183.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

