Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Update

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,500 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 490,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorchester Minerals news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 4,453 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $124,817.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,556.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dorchester Minerals news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $124,817.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,556.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 8,013 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $225,325.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,101.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 48,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 28,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Dorchester Minerals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.18. Dorchester Minerals has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $33.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $42.59 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dorchester Minerals

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.