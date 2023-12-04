DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DSS

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DSS stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

DSS Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DSS stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 209,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,873. DSS has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

DSS Company Profile

DSS ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. DSS had a negative return on equity of 37.31% and a negative net margin of 222.48%. Equities research analysts predict that DSS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

