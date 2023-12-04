dYdX (DYDX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $283.94 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. dYdX has a market cap of $581.83 million and approximately $283.94 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00007603 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, dYdX has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,765,523 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is www.dydx.foundation. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

